The Wildcats aim for redemption after losing by just a touchdown at Coliseum a season ago as they get ready to host USC this Saturday for their annual homecoming game.





10 years ago saw Arizona upset No. 10 USC 39-36 featuring Ka'Deem Carey and Matt Scott, who had monster games.





This year the same opportunity arose with the cards stacked against Arizona, who is attempting to get back on track vs No.10 USC but head coach Jedd Fisch noted that he likes being the underdog.