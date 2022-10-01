Who : Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12; last week: 49-31 loss to Cal)) vs. Colorado (0-4, 0-1; last week: 45-17 loss to UCLA)

Arizona is eyeing to turn things around as it prepares to host Colorado in its first home conference game of the season.

The Buffs had the Wildcats' number a season ago, shutting them out in Boulder, 34-0, and again in 2020, the last time the two teams played in Tucson, defeating Arizona 24-13. Both teams will offer new teams this season and will be looking for a win to get back on track in conference action.