football

Preview: Arizona looks for redemption against winless Colorado

Arizona and Colorado square off Saturday night in Tucson both looking for a win after double-digit losses last week.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12; last week: 49-31 loss to Cal)) vs. Colorado (0-4, 0-1; last week: 45-17 loss to UCLA)

When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

All-time series: Colorado leads 16-8 all time (last meeting: 34-0 Colorado win; Oct 16, 2021)

Odds: Arizona (-17.5); O/U 57.5 (VegasInsider)

Arizona is eyeing to turn things around as it prepares to host Colorado in its first home conference game of the season.

The Buffs had the Wildcats' number a season ago, shutting them out in Boulder, 34-0, and again in 2020, the last time the two teams played in Tucson, defeating Arizona 24-13. Both teams will offer new teams this season and will be looking for a win to get back on track in conference action.

The Wildcats are looking forward to upping their game against the winless Buffs in their first home conference game. Jedd Fisch is optimistic about the opportunity his team has this upcoming Saturday.

“I'm excited about getting back home for the next two weeks,” Fisch said. “Got a big opportunity this week to play better than we did last week and have a chance of playing good football in all three phases.”

Although the Buffs are 0-4 so far on the season, Fisch feels that there is still a lot to prepare for when facing Colorado.

“They play really hard and certainly have guys that can disrupt,” he said. “They have a defensive front that can make plays…they have the ability to play tight man-to-man coverage. I assume they’re going to test our run defense and they’re gonna feel really confident, last time they played us, they shut us out.”

