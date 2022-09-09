PREVIEW: Arizona looking to snap SEC losing streak vs. Mississippi State
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
GAME INFO
Who: Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona (1-0)
When: 8:00 p.m. MST
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: FS1
All-time series: First meeting
Favorite: MSU (-10.5), O/U 57 1/2
Jedd Fisch's Wildcats (1-0) aim to stay focused and prepared after a 38-20 season-opening win versus San Diego State as they get ready to host their first home game this Saturday against Mississippi State. This will be the first matchup between the Wildcats and Mike Leach’s Bulldogs (1-0) as both teams head into Saturday night’s contest.
Fisch mentioned that his team still must improve offensively and defensively if they want a shot against the Bulldogs and continue the upward trend for the team.
“I think everyday if we work on the little things to make sure we get our details and fundamentals right, we'll continue to build this program up to where we want it to go,” Fisch noted.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.