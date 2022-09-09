News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-09 13:13:35 -0500') }} football Edit

PREVIEW: Arizona looking to snap SEC losing streak vs. Mississippi State

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

GAME INFO

Who: Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona (1-0)

When: 8:00 p.m. MST

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: FS1

All-time series: First meeting

Favorite: MSU (-10.5), O/U 57 1/2

Jedd Fisch's Wildcats (1-0) aim to stay focused and prepared after a 38-20 season-opening win versus San Diego State as they get ready to host their first home game this Saturday against Mississippi State. This will be the first matchup between the Wildcats and Mike Leach’s Bulldogs (1-0) as both teams head into Saturday night’s contest.

Fisch mentioned that his team still must improve offensively and defensively if they want a shot against the Bulldogs and continue the upward trend for the team.

“I think everyday if we work on the little things to make sure we get our details and fundamentals right, we'll continue to build this program up to where we want it to go,” Fisch noted.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}