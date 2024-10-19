PREVIEW: Arizona hosts Colorado in key Homecoming battle

We could be seeing a lot of fireworks at Arizona Stadium Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats host Colorado with potentially five first-round picks on the field in Tetairoa McMillan, Tacario Davis and Jonah Savaiinaea for Arizona and Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for Colorado.

We'll see how often Hunter shadows McMillan when they're both on the field, but it figures to be one of the more electrifying matchups in the country when they are lining up opposite of each other.

This has the potential to be a make-or-break game for Arizona, which is coming off two straight losses, if it is to make any noise in the Big 12 over the second half of the season.

Colorado enters Saturday's game at 4-2, coming off a heartbreaking 31-28 loss at home to Kansas State. The Buffaloes continue to boast one of the more explosive passing offenses in the league as well as an improved defense that will test Noah Fifita and the Wildcats' offense.