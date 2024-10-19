Advertisement

Arizona opponent first look: Colorado

Arizona prepares for Colorado as it's next opponent and here is the first look of the opposing Buffaloes.

 • Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan reviews loss to BYU

The Wildcats' head coach evaluates his team as they hit the midway point of the season.

 • Staff
Arizona picked 10th in preseason AP Top 25 poll

The Wildcats are one of five teams from the Big 12 to make the top 10 in the preseason rankings.

 • Matt Moreno
Sunday Rewind: Arizona comes unraveled in road loss to BYU

Staff writer Troy Hutchison breaks down what happened to the Wildcats in Saturday's contest.

 • Staff
COMMITMENT: Arizona adds Dutch five-star SF Dwayne Aristode for 2025

The No. 11-ranked recruit picked the Wildcats over Michigan State, Duke and USC on Sunday.

 • Matt Moreno

Published Oct 19, 2024
PREVIEW: Arizona hosts Colorado in key Homecoming battle
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Twitter
@koslow_ari

We could be seeing a lot of fireworks at Arizona Stadium Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats host Colorado with potentially five first-round picks on the field in Tetairoa McMillan, Tacario Davis and Jonah Savaiinaea for Arizona and Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for Colorado.

We'll see how often Hunter shadows McMillan when they're both on the field, but it figures to be one of the more electrifying matchups in the country when they are lining up opposite of each other.

This has the potential to be a make-or-break game for Arizona, which is coming off two straight losses, if it is to make any noise in the Big 12 over the second half of the season.

Colorado enters Saturday's game at 4-2, coming off a heartbreaking 31-28 loss at home to Kansas State. The Buffaloes continue to boast one of the more explosive passing offenses in the league as well as an improved defense that will test Noah Fifita and the Wildcats' offense.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (3-3, 1-2) vs. Colorado (4-2, 2-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, AZ

TV: FOX

Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 386

All-time series: Colorado leads 16-10

Odds: Arizona (-2.5), O/U (57.5)

COLORADO SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Deion Sanders (8-10 | 2nd season at Colorado)

Conference standings: T-6th (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Head to head (NCAA rankings)

Total offense: Arizona - 54th (413.5 YPG) | Colorado - 64th (398.7 YPG)

Scoring offense: Arizona - 87th (25.7 PPG) | Colorado - 55th (30.5 PPG)

Total defense: Arizona - 65th (356.0 YPG) | Colorado - 93rd (386.8 YPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona - 87th (26.5 PPG) | Colorado - 73rd (24.3 PPG)

It was after six games last season when Arizona was 3-3 and in nearly this exact spot a year ago before winning out to secure 10 wins. A lot has changed since that time, but the Wildcats find themselves in the exact same position this year after six games. Though they reached that 3-3 record in different ways, the overall goal remains the same and that starts with beating Colorado on Saturday.

Led by Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes rank No. 7 in the country in passing offense averaging 336.3 yards this year.

Hunter leads the wide receiver room with 587 yards on 49 catches, while three other receivers have hauled in over 300 yards. That includes LaJohntay Wester who has also caught a touchdown in five straight games including two games with multiple touchdown receptions.

Colorado has yet to have a runner exceed 70 yards on the ground in a game this season, but it hasn't mattered so far with the way the passing game has been working. The Wildcats banged-up secondary will be having its hands full all game, so the pass rush and ability to contain Sanders in the pocket becomes even more important.

For Arizona on the offensive side of the ball, field goals are not winning it this game. The Wildcats have to convert the long drives into touchdowns, including potentially being a little more aggressive than usual on fourth-and-short situations.

The Buffaloes' defense has been susceptible to the run at times this season, including just last week when DJ Giddens collected 182 yards on 25 carries. So getting the run game going early with Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano will be crucial for the Wildcats to not only move the ball but also keep the Colorado offense on the sideline.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

