PREVIEW: Arizona faces MSU in Starkville Super Regional

"I've said it since the beginning. Ever since I met Bow, I know she has another level. This year has been rough. But every time I look at her, I pick her. And every time Devyn on the mound, I pick her," third baseman Izzy Pacho said when asked about the pitching over the last three games. "They have another level, another gear that a lot of players don't have, and they both are two of the most competitive people that I've ever met in my life. So I know that there's games that didn't go their way, but they're ready to go and playing behind that is so comforting and knowing that, they're pitching their butts off. So I'm gonna make a play. However, I can make it I'm gonna make it and get an out for them. Because I know they're working hard."