PREVIEW: Arizona faces MSU in Starkville Super Regional
Arizona struggled in the circle throughout the regular season and had to mix and match who pitched in a game and even used three pitchers at times. Those pitching issues seem to be long behind the Wildcats after a stellar pitching performance by Hanah Bowen and Devyn Netz, who allowed three runs in the Columbia Regional, including back-to-back complete-game shutouts of No. 15 seed Missouri to advance to the Super Regionals.
In the Columbia Regional, Arizona's pitching staff combined for 21 innings, 17 strikeouts while allowing three runs on 18 hits. One of the overlooked stats for the Wildcats was Bowen and Netz only six walks in the three games.
"I've said it since the beginning. Ever since I met Bow, I know she has another level. This year has been rough. But every time I look at her, I pick her. And every time Devyn on the mound, I pick her," third baseman Izzy Pacho said when asked about the pitching over the last three games. "They have another level, another gear that a lot of players don't have, and they both are two of the most competitive people that I've ever met in my life. So I know that there's games that didn't go their way, but they're ready to go and playing behind that is so comforting and knowing that, they're pitching their butts off. So I'm gonna make a play. However, I can make it I'm gonna make it and get an out for them. Because I know they're working hard."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news