Arizona baseball had a up and down season last year going 33-26 and 12-18 in conference play. The Wildcats were able to make it to the Pac-12 Championship game as an eighth seed before falling short to Oregon.

Arizona then received a bid to the NCAA Tournament and got swept by TCU and Santa Clara in the Fayetteville Regional.

With the temperature slowly heating back up in the southwest, UA baseball is officially back for its 2024 season. Arizona will be returning 19 players from the 2023 roster and will be adding 20 newcomers through its recruting class and the transfer portal. The Wildcats were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

"We have a good feeling about our club," Arizona head coach Chip Hale said at Local Media Day. "They've done a great job in the weight room all fall, they've come together as a group, as a team."

Although there will be a new look to the lineup, picther Anthony Susac mentioned that they've embraced the underdog mentality and that they're team that can surprise people.

"People don't know the weapons we have in the bullpen, don't know the weapons we have in the lineup," Susac said.

Here is a preview for the Wildcats' 2024 season: