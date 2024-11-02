Preview: Arizona visits UCF looking to break out of losing streak

They are led by running back RJ Harvey who has rushed for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns on 149 carries this season. He is also the second leading receiver for UCF having caught 11 passes for 205 yards receiving and another two touchdowns.

UCF starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was benched a few weeks ago, and since then the Knights have gone through several quarterbacks this season. Freshman Dylan Rizk is likely to start on Saturday following his strong finish against BYU last week.

After starting the season 3-0, the Knights have lost five games in a row with all of them coming in conference play.

Arizona and UCF enter Saturday's game having lost a combined nine games in a row. One will leave Saturday having ended its losing streak with the hope of making a bowl game still intact.

The top focus for Arizona heading into this game has to be containing the run game. UCF enters Saturday as the No. 4 rushing offense in the country led by Harvey, who has rushed for over 120 yards in five games this season, including his last two showings against BYU and Iowa State to go along with two touchdowns in each of those two games.

The Wildcats enter Saturday boasting the No. 75 rush defense in the country, allowing 152.1 yards per game on the ground this season.

In the passing game for the Knights, Rizk ended last week's game against BYU at quarterback. It is not confirmed, but it seems likely that he'll start Saturday's game against Arizona.

"(Rizk) by the end of the BYU game I thought played well," Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina said this week. "He can throw it. His arm, I would think, is a little bit ahead of some of the ones we saw, and he is still a good athlete running the football."

On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats will look to carry over their momentum from the end of last week's game when they scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the near comeback to close the game.

"I felt like we had a lot of trust in everybody," receiver Tetairoa McMillan said earlier this week. "We were confident in our play because at that point we had nothing to lose. We were on the comeback end, so we had to try to do everything we could to win the game. I feel like if we start like that from the beginning, our record could be a lot different and I think a lot of it comes from trust and confidence."

Despite Arizona having not lived up to expectations as a team to this point in the season, the players still remain together and focused on the upcoming matchup as they look to close the season strong and make a bowl game needing wins in at least three of their final four games.

"Obviously, we're trying to make a bowl game," offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea said earlier this week. "We have four games guaranteed, but all we have in front of us is UCF so we're going to have that 1-0 mentality and just be in the moment, spend as much time with the guys as possible."

Arizona will have to win three of its final four games against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State to advance to a bowl game. It starts on Saturday for the Wildcats first needing to end their four-game losing streak.