Preview: Arizona at TCU

The Horned Frogs enter this week boasting the No. 6 passing offense, led by QB Josh Hoover who is No. 5 in the country with 3,233 passing yards. The wide receiver room is led by Jack Bach who has hauled in 56 passes for 982 receiving yards to go along with three other receivers who have eclipsed 500 yards through the air as well.

TCU is 6-4 on the season having clinched a trip to a bowl game in its last game against Oklahoma State before its bye week.

Arizona ended its five-game losing streak last week against Houston and will look to carry that momentum into this weekend on the road against TCU.

Following last week's win over Houston, it is once again a one-game season for Arizona needing to win its final two games now to earn a trip to a bowl game.

The Wildcats head back on the road to take on a TCU team coming off its bye week after clinching a bowl game appearance.

Arizona posted one of its more complete performances from start to finish last week against Houston, a performance the Wildcats will need to do their best to follow to have the best chance to come out of Fort Worth with a win.

It will be a tall task for the secondary of Arizona going up against one of the most potent passing offenses in the country.

The biggest key in this game for the Wildcats will be finding more consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

The total in the game opened in the high 50's and has gone up to 60, so points are expected and the Wildcats need to put up their fair share to have a chance of coming out of Fort Worth with the win.

Noah Fifita and the Wildcats offense will look to continue to get more out of Chris Hunter who has emerged into the No. 2 wide receiver role as of late for Arizona.

"Becoming a playmaker with the ball in my hands after the catch, I feel like that's something I can do for the next level, start making plays downfield and after the catch," Hunter said. "I don't think I made it yet. I think I still have a lot more to prove, so I think my next step is continuing to perfect my game and trying to work on things. I still have some weaknesses to work on, so I think just being more comfortable in a game environment because I am three starts in now."

Arizona will also need to get Tetairoa McMillan his targets coming off catching touchdowns in three straight games after going six straight games without finding the end zone.