PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 16 Cincinnati

Arizona opened up Big 12 conference play with a 90-81 home win over TCU.
Caleb Love exploded for a huge 33 point performance on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from deep with seven rebounds and seven assists.
One of the more notable players for Arizona to have success season-long is freshman Carter Bryant who has played in a career-high 24 minutes in back-to-back games.
The Wildcats now head on the road for their first conference game away from Tucson. They head to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats who got off to a strong 9-1 start to the season before opening Big 12 play losing on the road to Kansas State.
This starts a big weekend on the road for Arizona against Cincinnati and West Virginia as the Wildcats look to collect as many marquee wins as they can in conference play.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (7-5, 1-0) at Cincinnati (10-2, 0-1) (last game lost 70-67 at Kansas State)
When: 12:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: ESPN2
Odds: Cincinnati (-2.5) | O/U: 146.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 4-0 (last meeting: Arizona won 101-93 on November 21, 2022)
SNAPSHOT (Cincinnati)
Head coach: Wes Miller (4th season | 73-45 at Cincinnati)
Preseason prediction: 6th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 22-15, 7-11
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (18th/85.9 PPG) | Cincinnati (111th/78.4 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (118th/68.8 PPG) | Cincinnati (9th/59.5 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (8th/11.5) | Cincinnati (27th/7.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (15th/18.2) | Cincinnati (7th/16.2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (188th/12.2) | Cincinnati (24th/9.8)