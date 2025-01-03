PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 16 Cincinnati

Arizona opened up Big 12 conference play with a 90-81 home win over TCU.

Caleb Love exploded for a huge 33 point performance on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from deep with seven rebounds and seven assists.

One of the more notable players for Arizona to have success season-long is freshman Carter Bryant who has played in a career-high 24 minutes in back-to-back games.

The Wildcats now head on the road for their first conference game away from Tucson. They head to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats who got off to a strong 9-1 start to the season before opening Big 12 play losing on the road to Kansas State.

This starts a big weekend on the road for Arizona against Cincinnati and West Virginia as the Wildcats look to collect as many marquee wins as they can in conference play.