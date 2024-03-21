PREVIEW: 2-seed Arizona vs. 15-seed Long Beach State
Thursday will see 2-seed Arizona (25-8) will start begin its NCAA Tournament journey against 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14 in the first round, which will take place in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats will look to rewrite history after being upset last season by a 15-seed in Princeton falling 59-55, marking the second time in program history that UA has lost to a No. 15 seed. Now, the team has hopes of reaching Glendale and cutting down the nets come April.
This game will include a reunion between Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and LBSU coach Dan Monson, with Monson hiring Lloyd when the two were both at Gonzaga, which gave him his first shot at the NCAA level.
Here is a preview of the Wildcats' first round matchup against the Beach:
GAME INFO
Who: 2-seed seed Arizona (28-5; last game: 67-57 loss to Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament) vs. 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14; won the Big West Tournament with a 74-70 victory over UC Davis)
When: 11 a.m. (MST)
Where: Delta Center | Salt Lake City
TV: TBS
All-time series: Arizona leads 7-0 (last game: UA won 104-67 on Nov. 24, 2019 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Dan Monson
Conference standing: 5th (Big West)
2022-23 finish: 17-16 (11-9 Big West)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/87.9 PPG) | LBSU (70th/77.7 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (190th/72.2 PPG) | LBSU (279th/75.7 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/10.9) | LBSU(85th/3.1)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/18.6) | LBSU (49th/15.4)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (202nd /12) | LBSU (259th/12.6)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news