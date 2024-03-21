Thursday will see 2-seed Arizona (25-8) will start begin its NCAA Tournament journey against 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14 in the first round, which will take place in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats will look to rewrite history after being upset last season by a 15-seed in Princeton falling 59-55, marking the second time in program history that UA has lost to a No. 15 seed. Now, the team has hopes of reaching Glendale and cutting down the nets come April.

This game will include a reunion between Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and LBSU coach Dan Monson, with Monson hiring Lloyd when the two were both at Gonzaga, which gave him his first shot at the NCAA level.

Here is a preview of the Wildcats' first round matchup against the Beach: