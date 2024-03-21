Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

PREVIEW: 2-seed Arizona vs. 15-seed Long Beach State

This will be Pelle Larsson's third tournament with the Wildcats.
This will be Pelle Larsson's third tournament with the Wildcats. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Thursday will see 2-seed Arizona (25-8) will start begin its NCAA Tournament journey against 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14 in the first round, which will take place in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats will look to rewrite history after being upset last season by a 15-seed in Princeton falling 59-55, marking the second time in program history that UA has lost to a No. 15 seed. Now, the team has hopes of reaching Glendale and cutting down the nets come April.

This game will include a reunion between Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and LBSU coach Dan Monson, with Monson hiring Lloyd when the two were both at Gonzaga, which gave him his first shot at the NCAA level.

Here is a preview of the Wildcats' first round matchup against the Beach:

GAME INFO

Who: 2-seed seed Arizona (28-5; last game: 67-57 loss to Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament) vs. 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14; won the Big West Tournament with a 74-70 victory over UC Davis)

When: 11 a.m. (MST)

Where: Delta Center | Salt Lake City

TV: TBS

All-time series: Arizona leads 7-0 (last game: UA won 104-67 on Nov. 24, 2019 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Dan Monson

Conference standing: 5th (Big West)

2022-23 finish: 17-16 (11-9 Big West)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/87.9 PPG) | LBSU (70th/77.7 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (190th/72.2 PPG) | LBSU (279th/75.7 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/10.9) | LBSU(85th/3.1)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/18.6) | LBSU (49th/15.4)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (202nd /12) | LBSU (259th/12.6)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement