Press conference clips: Kevin Sumlin (9.2.19)
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media Monday to look ahead to this week's game against Northern Arizona as well as recap the loss to Hawaii. It was the first time Sumlin has had an opportunity to speak with the media since the team's loss in Honolulu, so there was a lot to get to Monday. Here's a quick look at some of the notable topics he addressed during the press conference.
Click here for a more detailed rundown of our takeaways from his press conference as Sumlin's Wildcats look to bounce back from a season-opening loss this weekend in their return to Arizona Stadium.
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin talks about his team’s defensive performance against Hawaii and how it needs to improve moving forward pic.twitter.com/eSnX4k8vbz— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) September 2, 2019
Kevin Sumlin was asked why Arizona decided to open the game against Hawaii passing the ball as many times as it did. Here’s what he had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/xbqJEVMFvL— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) September 2, 2019
Arizona freshmen CBs Christian Roland-Wallace and Bobby Wolfe showed the staff some positives in their college debuts. Knowing that has given Kevin Sumlin and his staff some confidence that both can contribute allowing for some more flexibility in the secondary. pic.twitter.com/KVrDk5D47b— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) September 2, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin talks about JJ Taylor and the rest of the Arizona running back group pic.twitter.com/riRT9Eiza7— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) September 2, 2019
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin discusses what went into awarding WR and special teams standout Thomas Reid III a scholarship to start the season pic.twitter.com/rDscZ9rnk8— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) September 2, 2019