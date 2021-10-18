Press conference clips: Jedd Fisch says Gunner Cruz is out for the season
Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz will not return to the field this season after injuring his thumb in a 34-0 loss Saturday on the road against Colorado. The third-year sophomore will need surgery to repair the injury keeping him out likely six months, according to head coach Jedd Fisch who announced the news during his weekly press conference Monday.
Fisch also gave updates on several other Arizona players who might miss Friday's game against Washington. See highlights from the weekly press conference in the video below.
