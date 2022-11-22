The loss last week for Arizona against Washington State put the Wildcats out of contention for a bowl game, but they still have a lot to play for on Friday as they take on Arizona State and look to take the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura was part of a big rivalry game last season between Washington State and Washington where helped lead the Cougars to their first Apple Cup win since 2012 and he'll look to do the same with Arizona.

"It's from the teammates and all, but especially with coach Chuck [Cecil]," de Laura said Tuesday about what he has learned about the rivalry. "Yeah, I know this game means a lot to him, a lot to alumni, a lot to these guys who have been here for years and it is just like every other rivalry game. I was in one last year. I'm happy to be playing it at home now. I feel like it's going to be a good atmosphere."