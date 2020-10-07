GOAZCATS - Preseason poll: Arizona picked to finish last in Pac-12 by conference media

Arizona will have low expectations heading into the shortened fall football season. Wednesday, members of the Pac-12 media projected that the Wildcats will finish in last place both in the South Division and the conference race overall. UA earned 57 points in the preseason media poll to finish one point behind Washington State for last in the conference and six points behind Colorado for last in the division.

"No, because none of those people are playing or coaching in these games," Sumlin said Wednesday during the Pac-12 Media Day webinar when asked if he would use the the poll and last-place prediction from conference reporters as motivation for his team this season.

Sumlin added that hearing the question during the media day press conference was the first time he was learning the result of Wednesday's poll.

Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 title as the Ducks edged out USC by receiving 21 of the 38 first-place votes. USC received 15 first-place votes while Utah and Arizona State both received one.

The Trojans are the heavy favorite to win the South as they pulled in 32 of the 38 first-place votes to take the division crown. Utah received four while ASU received two. In the North it was Cal that was able to snag first-place votes as three media members picked the Bears to win that division.

The media has correctly picked the conference champion in each of the last two seasons. Overall the winner of the preseason poll has been predicted correctly in 31 of the last 59 polls.

The Wildcats have not earned much positive attention this offseason after losing several key players on defense, so the team being projected to finish in last place is not a surprise.

Arizona also received no favors by the schedule makers last week as the Wildcats will open up the seven-game season with three difficult games starting Nov. 7 against Utah on the road in Salt Lake City. UA will then return home to play South Division favorite USC before hitting to road again to take on Washington, which was projected to finish third in the North Division in Wednesday's poll.

The Wildcats' best chance for for victories will come in the second half of the season when the team will have the opportunity to face UCLA, which is projected to finish fourth in the division, and Colorado. UA is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Buffaloes and will get the South Division opponent at home this season in early December.

