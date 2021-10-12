PRESEASON: Arizona women's basketball picked to finish fifth in Pac-12

Last season, Arizona shocked the women's college basketball world by going a remarkable run in the NCAA tournament and coming up one shot away from a national title. The team fell to conference opponent Stanford. Since that deep run, Arizona has lost its star guard Aari McDonald to the WNBA draft leaving many people questioning who will be the team's go-to player now that McDonald has moved on.

That question seemed to be on the minds of coaches in the Pac-12. Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its coaches' preseason poll, with the Wildcats falling all the way down to fifth in the conference.

The top vote-getter was defending national champions Stanford, who received 11 of the 12 possible first-place votes. After the Cardinal, the rest of the top-five went Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State, and Arizona, in that order.

The difference in the placement of Oregon State and Arizona was narrow, the Beavers received 86 points while the Wildcats received 83 to put them in fifth.

During coach Adia Barnes' tenure with Arizona, the Wildcats have taken an underdog "us against the world" mentality, and this season looks like there won't be a change of mindset.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWZlbmRpbmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9O Q0FBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQ0FBPC9hPiBhbmQgQ29uZmVy ZW5jZSBjaGFtcGlvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0 YW5mb3JkV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdGFuZm9yZFdCQjwv YT4gaXMgdGhlIHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIFBhYy0xMiBmb3IgMjAyMS0yMi48YnI+ PGJyPvCfk7AgwrsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRHUGpVMW1zZDMi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80R1BqVTFtc2QzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYWMxMldCQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BhYzEyV0JCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28venY1SGpFZlhQTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p2NUhqRWZY UEw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBwYWMxMikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMxMi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0 Nzk0MDE3NzM5NDEyNjg1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=