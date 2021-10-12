PRESEASON: Arizona women's basketball picked to finish fifth in Pac-12
Last season, Arizona shocked the women's college basketball world by going a remarkable run in the NCAA tournament and coming up one shot away from a national title. The team fell to conference opponent Stanford.
Since that deep run, Arizona has lost its star guard Aari McDonald to the WNBA draft leaving many people questioning who will be the team's go-to player now that McDonald has moved on.
That question seemed to be on the minds of coaches in the Pac-12. Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its coaches' preseason poll, with the Wildcats falling all the way down to fifth in the conference.
The top vote-getter was defending national champions Stanford, who received 11 of the 12 possible first-place votes. After the Cardinal, the rest of the top-five went Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State, and Arizona, in that order.
The difference in the placement of Oregon State and Arizona was narrow, the Beavers received 86 points while the Wildcats received 83 to put them in fifth.
During coach Adia Barnes' tenure with Arizona, the Wildcats have taken an underdog "us against the world" mentality, and this season looks like there won't be a change of mindset.
