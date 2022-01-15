POSTGAME VIDEO: Tommy Lloyd, Azuolas Tubelis & Oumar Ballo after Utah win

Arizona was without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa Saturday night as the sixth-ranked Wildcats hosted Utah. UA also only managed to hit three 3-pointers in the game. All that didn't matter, however, as the Wildcats were able lock up another double-digit victory thanks in large part to the play in the front court. Sophomore power forward Azuolas Tubelis had a career-high 32 points in the 18-point victory for UA.

Tubelis, center Oumar Ballo and head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke with reporters after the game to discuss the latest victory, which matches UA for its best start since the 2014-15 season.