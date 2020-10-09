GOAZCATS - Post-practice clips: Grant Gunnell, Kevin Sumlin recap Arizonas first day

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin discusses his takeaways from the Wildcats’ first fall practice Friday night. pic.twitter.com/P9X0ezyeiu

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin discusses the Wildcats’ defense after the first practice including his thoughts on senior linebacker Anthony Pandy who worked at the inside position Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/khR9T8v3No

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell was definitely happy to get back on the field again Friday night as the Wildcats opened up fall practices. pic.twitter.com/KULKfH13T4

Arizona QB Grant Gunnell says he was “blindsided” by OL Donovan Laie’s brief decision to transfer, but he spoke with the junior about 8 times after the decision and is happy to have the UA left guard back blocking for him again. pic.twitter.com/qAh2Z2Udiq

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell is not here for anyone projecting the Wildcats to go winless this season. “Saying we’re not gonna have any wins is almost a joke to me.” pic.twitter.com/vXMpGr1qax

