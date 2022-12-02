Arizona capped the 2022 season with a win over in-state rival Arizona State to finish 5-7 in the second season under head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats made clear improvements after a 1-11 season in 2021, and Fisch hopes to continue building up his program with a bowl game appearance now clearly within reach.

Fisch received a contract extension Thursday that will keep him at the helm for Arizona through the 2027 season giving the UA head coach an opportunity to continue putting in the work to help the program achieve its goals.

A lot has happened since the beginning of the season, so GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss the season and the biggest takeaways from Year 2 under Fisch.

Plus, this offseason will be another critical one for Arizona and its build. Fisch has already mentioned that he believes there will again be plenty of roster turnover. The NCAA Transfer Portal is set to open Monday, and that is when the movement can truly begin to take shape for players and teams around the country.

We discuss Arizona's biggest needs heading into the offseason, and break down what the team could look like once 2023 arrives.

Hit the play button above to listen to the latest episode of our podcast.