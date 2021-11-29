PODCAST: Wrapping up Arizona's 2021 season
Arizona's 2021 season came to an end Saturday with a 38-15 loss to rival Arizona State in the 95th Territorial Cup matchup. Jedd Fisch and his program are now officially into the offseason after UA's loss to the Sun Devils ended a 1-11 campaign for Fisch in his first season as head coach.
He has quickly pivoted his attention to the offseason with plenty of recruiting and work on the field ahead of the Wildcats in the coming months. Fisch also needs to hire a defensive coordinator as well with Don Brown now on his way to UMass.
To put a bow on the first year of the Fisch era at Arizona, GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison and Matt Moreno take a look back and the highs and lows of the year plus offer up a glimpse into what's next for the Wildcats.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Overall feelings about the first season under Jedd Fisch
• Arizona's issues remained intact throughout the season
• Jedd Fisch is at ground level of a complete rebuilding process
• Will Year 2 bring out a different side of Jedd Fisch?
• The makeup of Arizona's roster in the 2022 season
• Arizona's improvement on defense under Don Brown
• Assessing Jedd Fisch's priorities during UA's search for a new DC
• Who could be the one to take over Arizona's defense next season?
• Fisch and the UA coaches begin to hit the road recruiting
• What will the Wildcats' recruiting class look like in 2022?
• Arizona and the transfer portal
