PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF

WATCH: Arizona offensive coach Matt Adkins Tuesday press conference (UCF)
Arizona offensive playcaller Matt Adkins spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (UCF week)
Arizona offensive players Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media ahead of UCF game.
Arizona CB Tacario Davis named semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award
Davis is one of 15 players on the list and one of just two members of the Big 12 to make the cut.
Arizona opponent first look: UCF
Arizona heads next to UCF and our Coein Kinney has you covered with a first look of the opposing Knights.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: QB commit Robert McDaniel could visit Florida
The California quarterback recruit packed up an offer from the Gators amid his stellar senior season.
Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) is making the trek across the country to continue its season still looking for its first win since Sept. 28 upset over then-No. 10 Utah.
The Wildcats have dropped four straight games since that victory on the road in Salt Lake City, but maybe getting away from Tucson will do the team some good to refocus for the final stretch of the season.
In its last four games, three of the losses for UA have come at home including the last two games against Colorado and West Virginia. The Wildcats will be on the road for two of their last four games beginning with this weekend's trip to UCF where Arizona will face a team going through some similar struggles at this point in the season.
Arizona didn't get the win last week against WVU but it built some momentum late in that matchup that could prove important when the Wildcats visit The Bounce House aka FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.
Senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison are back for the latest episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast to review the loss to the Mountaineers and look ahead to Saturday's contest down south.
