PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF

Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) is making the trek across the country to continue its season still looking for its first win since Sept. 28 upset over then-No. 10 Utah.

The Wildcats have dropped four straight games since that victory on the road in Salt Lake City, but maybe getting away from Tucson will do the team some good to refocus for the final stretch of the season.

In its last four games, three of the losses for UA have come at home including the last two games against Colorado and West Virginia. The Wildcats will be on the road for two of their last four games beginning with this weekend's trip to UCF where Arizona will face a team going through some similar struggles at this point in the season.

Arizona didn't get the win last week against WVU but it built some momentum late in that matchup that could prove important when the Wildcats visit The Bounce House aka FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

