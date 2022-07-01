PODCAST: What does the Pac-12 shakeup mean for Arizona?

Content Loading

PODCAST RUNDOWN

• Reaction to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 • What are the chances the Pac-12 can survive? • Examining Arizona's options moving forward • College athletics as you know it is changing in a big way • How Arizona fits in with the Big 12 • Does Arizona need to follow the same path as Arizona State? • Who is to blame for the mess in the Pac-12?

The world of college athletics changed Thursday as longtime Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner indicated it would. Like a game of Survivor, alliances don't really mean all that much when they aren't in writing, and what had been a positive partnership between the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences quickly dissolved. Geography be damned, USC and UCLA are set to join a conference of teams mostly from the Midwest. The Los Angeles schools will become part of the Big Ten beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. That much is known. What happens next with the rest of the schools in the current Pac-12 remains very much up in the air.