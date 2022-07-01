PODCAST: What does the Pac-12 shakeup mean for Arizona?
PODCAST RUNDOWN
• Reaction to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12
• What are the chances the Pac-12 can survive?
• Examining Arizona's options moving forward
• College athletics as you know it is changing in a big way
• How Arizona fits in with the Big 12
• Does Arizona need to follow the same path as Arizona State?
• Who is to blame for the mess in the Pac-12?
The world of college athletics changed Thursday as longtime Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner indicated it would. Like a game of Survivor, alliances don't really mean all that much when they aren't in writing, and what had been a positive partnership between the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences quickly dissolved.
Geography be damned, USC and UCLA are set to join a conference of teams mostly from the Midwest. The Los Angeles schools will become part of the Big Ten beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. That much is known.
What happens next with the rest of the schools in the current Pac-12 remains very much up in the air.
Friday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and president Robert C. Robbins released a joint statement about Thursday's news as the school continues to look into its next options moving forward.
“As a longtime member of the PAC-12 Conference, we are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s announcement of the future departure of two peer universities," they said. "The proud traditions and culture of the PAC-12 and its persistent commitment to student-athlete success have always made it a national leader. The University of Arizona will continue in its commitment to serving its student-athletes and ensuring we continue to compete at the highest levels of Division I athletics in all women’s and men’s sports.
"We will continue to engage and communicate with our peers around the conference to ensure the University of Arizona and its student-athletes, campus community, loyal fans, alumni, and supporters are a priority in all decision making."
The Pac-12 also continues to work to remain intact as a viable conference for the future. At this point it is going to work to expand and continue forward as an entity amid the uncertainty now in front of it thanks to the departures of two of its most prominent schools.
"The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options," a league statement read Friday. "The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes."
As the college landscape goes through its latest change, GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison connected for the latest edition of the GOAZCATS.com podcast to discuss the huge news and assess what happens next for Arizona.
Hit the play button up top to listen to the episode.
