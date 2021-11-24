PODCAST: Updating the latest with Arizona football & basketball (11.24.21)

Thanksgiving weekend represents the transition from the fall to winter sports season, and Arizona's two most important programs are in different spots at this point in the year. Jedd Fisch and the UA football team are zeroed in on finishing out the season with a victory over rival Arizona State this weekend. Meanwhile, UA is in the process of searching for its next defensive coordinator.

On the basketball side, head coach Tommy Lloyd has his team off to a 5-0 start after its first trip away from McKale Center this season. A win over previous-No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas on Sunday night has the Wildcats back in the AP Top 25 for first time since early in 2020.

GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno once again for this week's latest podcast bringing you the latest at UA.