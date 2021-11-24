PODCAST: Updating the latest with Arizona football & basketball (11.24.21)
Thanksgiving weekend represents the transition from the fall to winter sports season, and Arizona's two most important programs are in different spots at this point in the year. Jedd Fisch and the UA football team are zeroed in on finishing out the season with a victory over rival Arizona State this weekend. Meanwhile, UA is in the process of searching for its next defensive coordinator.
On the basketball side, head coach Tommy Lloyd has his team off to a 5-0 start after its first trip away from McKale Center this season. A win over previous-No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas on Sunday night has the Wildcats back in the AP Top 25 for first time since early in 2020.
GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno once again for this week's latest podcast bringing you the latest at UA.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• What happened to the Wildcats in Pullman?
• Assessing both sides of the ball at this point in the season
• How much is the situation with Don Brown impacting the defense?
• UA focused in on the Territorial Cup matchup with ASU
• Arizona's big weekend in Las Vegas
• Christian Koloko emerging as a major talent for the Wildcats
• UA building its identity during big wins over Michigan and Wichita State
• How will the Wildcats respond after being ranked this week?
• Is Arizona now a sleeper pick for the Pac-12 title?
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)