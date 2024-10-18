PODCAST: Star-studded battle between Arizona and Colorado set for Week 8

Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is hoping to stave off a losing streak during a season in which the team had so much promise, but that is the reality for first-year head coach Brent Brennan and his team at the midway point in its schedule.

The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses and now will face a Colorado squad that has performed better than expected in Year 2 under Deion Sanders. The Buffs enter their Week 8 matchup at 4-2 overall but are coming off their first conference loss last week against Kansas State.

There will be plenty of talent on the field highlighted by two of the top players in the country, Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

In this week's podcast episode, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison break down the matchup and look back on what we've learned about the Wildcats at the midway point of the season.