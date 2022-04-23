PODCAST: Reviewing Arizona spring football practice

Arizona wrapped up spring practice two weeks ago with its spring game giving a glimpse into the new-look team in the second year under Jedd Fisch. There were plenty of interesting developments for the Wildcats over the course of 15 practices this spring. To break down everything that we learned about the Wildcats during that time, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss it all in our latest podcast episode.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI1NTc0Njk2NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

DISCUSSION TOPICS