PODCAST: Reviewing Arizona spring football practice
Arizona wrapped up spring practice two weeks ago with its spring game giving a glimpse into the new-look team in the second year under Jedd Fisch. There were plenty of interesting developments for the Wildcats over the course of 15 practices this spring.
To break down everything that we learned about the Wildcats during that time, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss it all in our latest podcast episode.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Overall thoughts on the spring for Arizona
• Which side of the ball won the spring?
• Have the Wildcats done enough to solve their red zone issues?
• Which players are in the best position to make their mark this fall?
• What type of progress can Arizona realistically make this season?
• Discussing Arizona's latest commitments and the team's remaining needs for the 2023 recruiting class
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)