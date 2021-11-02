PODCAST: Reviewing Arizona's loss to USC
Arizona returns home as it begins the final stretch of the season still looking for its first win of the year. The Wildcats (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) will host Cal (3-5, 2-3) Saturday afternoon in its homecoming game under the Tucson sun with UA hoping it has inched closer to breaking out of its extended 20-game losing streak.
The recipe could be right for Arizona to finally earn a win as Cal has not been able to win a game against the Wildcats since 2009. The two teams have played numerous close matchups in recent years, however.
Before getting to that matchup GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno want to take a look back at what they learned during the road game against USC including their thoughts on the offensive improvement behind quarterback Will Plummer, the emergence of a new option at receiver and much more.
Listen to this week's episode of GOAZCATS.com Today by hitting the play button below.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Reviewing what stood out in Arizona's latest loss
• Assessing quarterback Will Plummer's performance against USC
• What impact would Jamarye Joiner's absence have on Arizona this week?
• The development of Arizona's offense at this point in the season
• Evaluating the performance of Arizona's defense
• Arizona dealing with several injuries at numerous positions
• Can freshman receiver Dorian Singer have a larger role this season?
• General thoughts on the penalties for Arizona and the officiating against USC
