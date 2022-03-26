PODCAST: Reviewing Arizona's first season under Tommy Lloyd

Arizona's season came to an abrupt end Thursday night as the Wildcats dropped a matchup against fifth-seeded Houston, 72-60, bringing the first year under head coach Tommy Lloyd to a close. The Wildcats entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win the championship, but the team never quite found its rhythm over the course of three games.

Many of the same issues that have come up throughout the team's 33-win season showed up in the tournament leading to its early exit. Now there will be plenty to watch over the next several weeks as a few UA players could have some decisions to make about their futures beginning with star wing Bennedict Mathurin, who has gained plenty of buzz as a potential lottery pick in this summer's NBA Draft.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison review Thursday's loss and dissect where things went wrong plus give an overview of the season as a whole and their thoughts on what the roster could look like this fall.

Listen to our latest podcast episode by hitting the play button below.