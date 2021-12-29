Arizona has made a splash with its 2022 recruiting class highlighted by the late-December addition of five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Wildcats have been able to build a top-25 recruiting class coming out of the early signing period, and today GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno break down the offensive group that features several high-level playmakers.

Hit the play button below to listen to our full breakdown of the group including our top picks for most important additions in the class plus a couple under-the-radar signees to watch as they head off to Arizona next season.