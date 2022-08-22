PODCAST: Recapping Arizona training camp

Embed content not available

Arizona completed training camp over the weekend and will now move into two weeks of game preparations for its season opener against San Diego State on Sept. 3. In this episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast, staff writer Troy Hutchison joins senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss what we have learned about the Wildcats over the last few weeks plus they examine what questions still remain for Jedd Fisch's team as it nears the beginning of the season.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)