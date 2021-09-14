PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to San Diego State
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• General thoughts after Arizona's 38-14 loss to SDSU
• Does Arizona have a talent problem?
• UA's early-season offensive line struggles
• Gunner Cruz's struggles to move the offense
• SDSU's game plan against the Wildcats
• Issues creep up for Arizona's defense against SDSU
• Will Plummer set to start at quarterback this weekend
• Are there any solutions for Arizona's offensive line woes?
• Extending the rotations against NAU
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)