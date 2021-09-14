 GOAZCATS - PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to San Diego State
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 02:42:39 -0500') }} football

PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to San Diego State

Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison
GOAZCATS.com Staff

DISCUSSION TOPICS

• General thoughts after Arizona's 38-14 loss to SDSU

• Does Arizona have a talent problem?

• UA's early-season offensive line struggles

Gunner Cruz's struggles to move the offense

• SDSU's game plan against the Wildcats

• Issues creep up for Arizona's defense against SDSU

Will Plummer set to start at quarterback this weekend

• Are there any solutions for Arizona's offensive line woes?

• Extending the rotations against NAU



