PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to San Diego State

• Extending the rotations against NAU

• Are there any solutions for Arizona's offensive line woes?

• Will Plummer set to start at quarterback this weekend

• Issues creep up for Arizona's defense against SDSU

• SDSU's game plan against the Wildcats

• Gunner Cruz 's struggles to move the offense

• Does Arizona have a talent problem?

• General thoughts after Arizona's 38-14 loss to SDSU

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)