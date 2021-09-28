PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to No. 3 Oregon

Arizona had a surprising performance against No. 3 Oregon over the weekend as the Wildcats were within one score of the Ducks heading into the fourth quarter despite five turnovers in the game. USF transfer Jordan McCloud received the start for UA, and although he threw five interceptions in the game head coach Jedd Fisch has announced that McCloud will remain the starter at quarterback for the rest of the season as long as he stays healthy.

Is that the right decision?

That is just one of the topics GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss in this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today Podcast. Arizona is now into a bye week giving us some time to reflect on Saturday night's game.

Watch the video version or listen to the audio version of this week's podcast below.