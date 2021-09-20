PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to NAU
Arizona is going back to work this week still looking for its first win of the season and its first win since 2019. The Wildcats' losing streak is at 15 games after a 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona over the weekend. Now things become difficult for UA with No. 3 Oregon awaiting the team this weekend in Eugene. Head coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that he has not yet decided what the plan will be at the quarterback position after South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud nearly led a comeback Saturday night in relief of starter Will Plummer.
That is just one of the topics discussed by GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison in the latest episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.
Watch the full episode below.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Arizona's quarterback competition is wide open once again
• Can UA still have success despite its offensive line issues?
• Don Brown has his defense moving in the right direction
• The emergence of sophomore wideout Boobie Curry against NAU
• Running back Jalen John stands out in his first opportunity to see the field in 2021
• Does anyone know what targeting is anymore?
• Breaking down 4-star LB commit Tyler Martin
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)