PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's loss to NAU

Arizona is going back to work this week still looking for its first win of the season and its first win since 2019. The Wildcats' losing streak is at 15 games after a 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona over the weekend. Now things become difficult for UA with No. 3 Oregon awaiting the team this weekend in Eugene. Head coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that he has not yet decided what the plan will be at the quarterback position after South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud nearly led a comeback Saturday night in relief of starter Will Plummer.

That is just one of the topics discussed by GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison in the latest episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.

Watch the full episode below.