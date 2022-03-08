PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's first practice of the spring
Arizona opened up spring practice last week with 22 new players now part of the program as Jedd Fisch and his staff continue to build the roster in their second season with the Wildcats. The first day of spring ball will always bring plenty of optimism and excitement, so GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison are here to break down what stood out most from their observations on day one for the Wildcats.
You can listen to our latest podcast episode by hitting the play button above.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Top takeaways from the first day of spring practice
• Arizona's players look more confident on the first day
• The Wildcats showcase improved talent, size on day one
• Which newcomers were most impressive at the first practice?
• Tetairoa McMillan's practice debut with the Wildcats
• Arizona's offensive weapons emerge early in practice
• How good could Arizona's secondary be this year?
• Returning players who look ready to make a jump
• Arizona's new-look defense
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)