The official start of the Brent Brennan era has arrived at Arizona, and the team will take the field for the first time under its new head coach on Saturday night when the Wildcats host New Mexico.
UA is coming off a 10-win season for the first time since 2014 and will look to make its mark in a new conference as the Wildcats head into their first year in the Big 12.
Brennan was able to hang onto several key members of last year's team with Arizona returning 62 players from its 2023 squad. That includes starting quarterback Noah Fifita, star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, middle linebacker Jacob Manu and several starting defensive backs.
Brennan also retained assistant coach Duane Akina, who received a promotion to defensive coordinator this offseason giving him the responsibility of guiding the defense this fall.
There are plenty of intriguing elements of this year's UA squad, and we are back with another preview episode of our podcast to prepare you for the first kickoff of the season.
As always, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to review what took place during training camp plus look ahead to Saturday's matchup with the Lobos and a lot more.
