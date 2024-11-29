PODCAST: Previewing the 98th Territorial Cup Game

Arizona is no longer in play for a bowl game, but that doesn't mean there is any less significance on Saturday's matchup against Arizona State. The Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) play host to their rival from the north in the 98th meeting between the two teams with the Sun Devils (9-2, 6-2) looking to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win.

That means UA can play spoiler to close out Brent Brennan's first season at the helm in Tucson. Arizona currently holds a 51-45-1 lead in the all-time series between the two Copper State foes with the Wildcats winning the last two meetings.

There is plenty to discuss ahead of Saturday's matchup in Tucson, and senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison close out the regular season with a final preview podcast breaking down the matchup and the rivalry.