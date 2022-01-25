No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is finally getting its chance to face the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12, UCLA. The seventh-ranked Bruins (13-2, 5-1) were supposed to host the Wildcats earlier in the year but because of a COVID-related pause that matchup was delayed.

The Bruins have already lost to Oregon this month but head into Tuesday's game at Pauley Pavilion with a three-game winning streak. UA has been perfect so far in conference play and has won its last five games.

Arizona has won just one of its last seven meetings with the Bruins with the lone victory during that time coming back in 2018 at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats are under new leadership this season, however, with head coach Tommy Lloyd getting his first opportunity to guide the team against its Pac-12 rival.

GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back again to preview the big West Coast college basketball matchup with a rundown of what to watch for Tuesday night in Westwood.

Listen to the full podcast episode by hitting the play button below.

