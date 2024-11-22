PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to TCU

Arizona was able to get back on the winning side last week by knocking off Houston, 27-3, to snap a five-game losing streak and bring some positivity to the program heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) need to close out the final two games on their schedule with victories to become bowl eligible.

In our latest podcast episode, senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison look back on the lopsided victory over the Cougars and discuss what needs to go write in Fort Worth for UA to come away with an upset win over the Horned Frogs.