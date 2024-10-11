PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

in other news
Arizona opponent first look: No. 14 BYU
Arizona travels to No. 14 BYU Saturday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with the opponent first look.
What was said: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (BYU)
After a tough 28-22 loss to Texas Tech, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media during his Monday presser.
Noah Fifita suffering rocky start to Arizona's season
Arizona QB Noah Fifita faces early-season struggles impacting the offenses momentum.
Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. Texas Tech
Arizona loses to Texas Tech 28-22 and our staff has you covered with their recap of the game.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech
Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media following it’s 28-22 defeat against Texas Tech.
Arizona will be back in Utah for the second time in just a couple weeks when it heads out to Provo to take on No. 14 BYU on Saturday. The Wildcats are coming off a one-score loss to Texas Tech but will look to keep their success going in the Beehive State.
The Cougars have been one of the success stories this year in the Big 12 but have not been as dominant as you would expect from a undefeated ranked team.
BYU knocked off Baylor by 6 points in its last game and had a chance to refresh with a bye in Week 6. Now, it will look to keep its momentum going against a hot-and-cold Arizona squad.
UA dominated then-No. 10 Utah back on Sept. 28 but hit a speed bump last weekend against the Red Raiders in Tucson. There are some similarities between the Utes and Cougars, so the Wildcats could head into the matchup with some added confidence.
Someone will take the lead in the all-time series Saturday as it currently stands at 12-12-1 between Arizona and BYU. The Wildcats have lost four of the last five matchups and haven't won in Provo since 1975.
GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back for our latest podcast episode to get you ready for this week's matchup and recount what went wrong last week for UA against Texas Tech.
