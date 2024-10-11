PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

The Cougars have been one of the success stories this year in the Big 12 but have not been as dominant as you would expect from a undefeated ranked team.

Arizona will be back in Utah for the second time in just a couple weeks when it heads out to Provo to take on No. 14 BYU on Saturday. The Wildcats are coming off a one-score loss to Texas Tech but will look to keep their success going in the Beehive State.

BYU knocked off Baylor by 6 points in its last game and had a chance to refresh with a bye in Week 6. Now, it will look to keep its momentum going against a hot-and-cold Arizona squad.

UA dominated then-No. 10 Utah back on Sept. 28 but hit a speed bump last weekend against the Red Raiders in Tucson. There are some similarities between the Utes and Cougars, so the Wildcats could head into the matchup with some added confidence.

Someone will take the lead in the all-time series Saturday as it currently stands at 12-12-1 between Arizona and BYU. The Wildcats have lost four of the last five matchups and haven't won in Provo since 1975.

GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back for our latest podcast episode to get you ready for this week's matchup and recount what went wrong last week for UA against Texas Tech.