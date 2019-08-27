PODCAST: Game recap No. 1 - Arizona at Hawaii
Arizona is into its bye week after Saturday's 45-38 loss to Hawaii. Now a few days after the game senior editor Matt Moreno recaps the game and gives this thoughts on what went wrong, who stood out...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news