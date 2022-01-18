Arizona's men's basketball program has risen to the No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll this week. Tommy Lloyd's team has suffered just one loss this year and has already opened up Pac-12 play with four victories. UA now heads into its toughest stretch of the season with three upcoming road games.

On the women's side, UA lost in overtime on the road to Oregon over the weekend. However, the defeat was only one part of the story as Wildcats players have made accusations of vulgar language directed at the UA bench and head coach Adia Barnes. While Barnes has been reprimanded by the Pac-12 after her public criticism of the officiating in the game.

Meanwhile, Jedd Fisch and the UA football program continue to stack talent for the upcoming season with additional transfers joining the program in recent weeks.

There is a lot to get to just a few weeks into the new year, so GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison and Matt Moreno take some time to break it all down in our latest podcast episode.

