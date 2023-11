Arizona has already scored a couple big victories in the nonconference season, including a 74-68 win over Michigan State last week, and remains undefeated heading into a difficult stretch in the coming weeks.

The Wildcats had several players step up in that neutral-site win over the Spartans in California including newcomers Keshad Johnson and Caleb Love plus second-year point guard Kylan Boswell.

In the latest episode of our podcast, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss that victory and look ahead to the upcoming matchups in the nonconference portion of the season for Tommy Lloyd's team.