But, like they've done this season, the Wildcats found a way to gut through a tough shooting half and secure the 74-68 win over the Spartans. Forward Keshad Johnson recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

On the road in a neutral site game, No. 3 Arizona (6-0) started off on fire jumping out to a 24-10 lead and seeing a 15-point advantage over No. 21 MSU (3-3) throughout the first half. However, the Spartans battled back and took their first first lead 64-63 with 4:37 left in the game.

After falling behind 66-63, the Wildcats ended the game on a 11-2 run where the defense didn't allow MSU to make a field goal, going 0 of 6 from the field in the final 3:58 remaining..

Leading the team in scoring was guard Caleb Love, who dropped 17 points on 7 of 20 shooting to go along with his four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. Love came up with one steal, which came in the final 15 seconds of the game to seal the win for Arizona.

One of the differences in this game for Arizona was the low-post, where the Wildcats won 42-32 thanks to a combined 24 points from their frontcourt. Plus, UA controlled the glass 39 to 34 over MSU.

However, the Spartans were able to make a comeback in the game thanks to second-chance points, where they collected 15 off of 11 offensive rebounds.

This season, Arizona has had an issue with turning over the ball averaging over 15 per game. But, against MSU, the Wildcats had just 10 turnovers to their 13 assists.

The win over MSU marks the sixth win over the Spartans' program for Arizona and the first in the coaching career of Tommy Lloyd.