PODCAST: Assessing the impact of Jordan McCloud's injury for Arizona

Arizona now knows it will be without quarterback Jordan McCloud for the rest of the season because of injuries to his knee and ankle. GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno joins staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss the impact of that news and what happens next for the Wildcats moving forward this season.

• Arizona loses starting quarterback Jordan McCloud to knee and ankle injuries

• Can Gunner Cruz have success this season as Arizona's starting quarterback despite his early struggles?

• The status of cornerback Isaiah Rutherford and defensive lineman JB Brown

• The impact of penalties in Arizona's loss to UCLA

• Assessing the end-of-first-half decision making by the Wildcats

• Is Arizona really stealing signals?

• The Wildcats add a new commitment after losing one earlier in the day Sunday