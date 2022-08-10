PODCAST: Assessing Arizona's first week of training camp

Arizona is officially through its first full week of training camp with six practices under its belt. Jedd Fisch's team has Wednesday off before returning to the field Thursday ahead of the first camp scrimmage this weekend. A lot has already been learned about the Wildcats heading into the second season under Fisch.

There are some newcomers continuing to make noise while other jobs have been solidified by veteran players.

To give you an overall picture of what has gone on over the last week in practice, beat reporter Troy Hutchison joined senior editor Matt Moreno for the latest edition of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.

Listen to the full episode below: