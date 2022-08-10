PODCAST: Assessing Arizona's first week of training camp
Arizona is officially through its first full week of training camp with six practices under its belt. Jedd Fisch's team has Wednesday off before returning to the field Thursday ahead of the first camp scrimmage this weekend. A lot has already been learned about the Wildcats heading into the second season under Fisch.
There are some newcomers continuing to make noise while other jobs have been solidified by veteran players.
To give you an overall picture of what has gone on over the last week in practice, beat reporter Troy Hutchison joined senior editor Matt Moreno for the latest edition of the GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.
Listen to the full episode below:
PODCAST RUNDOWN
• Troy gives his top three takeaways from the first full week of camp
• Is new receiver Jacob Cowing the Wildcats' top player this season?
• Early thoughts on Arizona's freshmen
• What we have learned about the UA offense one week into camp
• Can anyone challenge Jayden de Laura for the starting QB job?
• Arizona's battle at running back
• Troy offers up his top defensive player after six practices
• Examining the UA secondary at this point in camp
• Arizona's linebacker unit more talented than expected
• What to watch for as the Wildcats near their first camp scrimmage
