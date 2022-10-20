Arizona has reached its bye week and now has five games left in its regular season with bowl eligibility still in play for the time being. The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) will come out of the bye and head right into the most difficult portion of the schedule starting with a home game against USC next weekend in Tucson.

Jedd Fisch's team will then hit the road for two road games to face Utah and UCLA. The team has made a positive jump from this time last year but still has plenty of question marks remaining heading into the second half of the season.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss where things stand with the Wildcats at this point and assess the team overall through the first seven games.

Listen to the latest podcast episode by hitting the orange play button above.