PODCAST: Assessing Arizona in the bye week
Arizona has reached its bye week and now has five games left in its regular season with bowl eligibility still in play for the time being. The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) will come out of the bye and head right into the most difficult portion of the schedule starting with a home game against USC next weekend in Tucson.
Jedd Fisch's team will then hit the road for two road games to face Utah and UCLA. The team has made a positive jump from this time last year but still has plenty of question marks remaining heading into the second half of the season.
GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss where things stand with the Wildcats at this point and assess the team overall through the first seven games.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Overall assessment of the first seven games for UA
• Should Jayden de Laura's success be a surprise?
• How to fix Arizona's defense in the second half of the season
• Biggest surprises through seven games
• Team MVPs so far this year
• What needs to improve for Arizona to reach a bowl game?
• Tetairoa McMillan and the Pac-12
