Arizona locked up its third Maui Invitational championship in program history with a two-point win over No. 10 Creighton on Wednesday night. Though the final result came down to a single possession, the Wildcats controlled the game and looked sharp throughout the three games in Maui.

What does it mean for the rest of the season for Tommy Lloyd's squad? Our staff examines the championship game, top performers and what we know now about the Wildcats moving forward as the team prepares to open up the first two games of Pac-12 play.

Listen to our latest podcast episode to hear what senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison have to say after Arizona's latest important win.