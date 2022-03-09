PODCAST: Arizona vs. Stanford preview [Pac-12 Tournament]

Top-seeded Arizona will open up its week at the Pac-12 Tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against ninth-seeded Stanford after the Cardinal came from behind to take down Arizona State with a buzzer-beating shot Wednesday afternoon. Less than a week after playing each other in Tucson, UA and Stanford will link up again at T-Mobile Arena for a 1 p.m. (MST) matchup to decide who goes to the semifinal round.

The Wildcats finished the regular season as the Pac-12 champion and three wins this week should be more than enough to help Tommy Lloyd's team lock up a No. 1 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament.