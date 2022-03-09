PODCAST: Arizona vs. Stanford preview [Pac-12 Tournament]
Top-seeded Arizona will open up its week at the Pac-12 Tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against ninth-seeded Stanford after the Cardinal came from behind to take down Arizona State with a buzzer-beating shot Wednesday afternoon. Less than a week after playing each other in Tucson, UA and Stanford will link up again at T-Mobile Arena for a 1 p.m. (MST) matchup to decide who goes to the semifinal round.
The Wildcats finished the regular season as the Pac-12 champion and three wins this week should be more than enough to help Tommy Lloyd's team lock up a No. 1 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament.
There's plenty to discuss heading into Thursday's game, so GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back with another podcast episode to break it all down. Starting off with the UA's newest recruiting addition.
Here is our latest podcast episode:
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Arizona adds another top-25 recruit as KJ Lewis commits to the Wildcats
• Should there ever have been concerns over Tommy Lloyd's ability to recruit?
• Recapping Stanford's comeback win over the Sun Devils
• Key players for Arizona in Thursday's matchup
• Players to watch for Stanford
• Key factors heading into the quarterfinal round
• What will this week hold for the Wildcats?
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)