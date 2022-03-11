PODCAST: Arizona vs. Colorado (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals preview)

Arizona only has three losses on the season, and Friday night in Las Vegas the Wildcats will have an opportunity to avenge of them. UA's 16-point loss to Colorado back on Feb. 26 is the team's most inexplicable defeat of the season. Yes, playing at elevation in Boulder is difficult, but the Wildcats had been rolling ahead of that visit to see the Buffaloes.

UA has been able to bounce back from that loss with four straight victories and will now have its third opportunity to face Tad Boyle's squad this season. Arizona is the top seed in this week's Pac-12 Tournament while CU heads in as the No. 4 seed.

The Wildcats held off a pesky Stanford squad Thursday, 84-80, to advance to Friday's semifinal while the Buffs knocked off fifth-seeded Oregon to set up its rematch with Arizona.

To get you ready for Friday's 7 p.m. (MST) tip off in Las Vegas, GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back with another podcast preview of the matchup.