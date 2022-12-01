Arizona is set to take a short break from facing nonconference opponents this week as the first two games of Pac-12 play are set to take place. Because of the move within recent years to a 20-game conference schedule, teams are required to play two league games in December before concluding the rest of the 18-game schedule beginning in January.

For Arizona, that means a trip to Utah on Thursday night and a home game against Cal on Sunday this week.

The Wildcats (6-0) currently sit at No. 4 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after an impressive run to the Maui Invitational championship last week.

In our latest podcast episode, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss this week's games starting with a preview of Thursday night's matchup in Salt Lake City.

Hit the play button above to listen to the entire episode.