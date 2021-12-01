PODCAST: Arizona picks Johnny Nansen to succeed Don Brown as Wildcats DC

Arizona moved quickly through its search to replace departing defensive coordinator Don Brown. Wednesday, Jedd Fisch announced that UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen will be taking over the defense in Tucson as he steps into the defensive coordinator role for the first time in his lengthy coaching career. Nansen has served in various roles throughout his career, but he made his mark as a coach in the Pac-12 at both Washington and USC.

He continued to have success over the last two seasons at UCLA where he served as the team's defensive line coach helping to improve that unit during his time in Westwood.

Now the 47-year-old coach will be tasked with continuing the improvement Brown started during his lone season leading the UA defense.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison react to Wednesday's news and break down what to expect now that Fisch has his next man to lead the Arizona defense.