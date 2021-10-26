Podcast: Arizona moving on after Washington loss

Arizona took another lead into the fourth quarter only to lose the game once again when it faced Washington on Friday night. An interception thrown by UA quarterback Will Plummer changed the game and proved to be the turning point as the Wildcats surrendered 14 unanswered points in the final minutes to lose 21-16 at home.

Where do Jedd Fisch and his team go from this point? GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno discuss the Wildcats' latest loss and more in our newest episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today Podcast.

The Wildcats now sit at 0-7 on the season and have lost 19 consecutive games heading into a matchup against USC in Los Angeles this week.

Listen to this week's episode below.